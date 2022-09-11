Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

LAPD arrests 2, seizes cache of illegal material used to make ghost guns

Task force recovered 'approximately 200 ghost gun frames'

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Los Angeles police have arrested two men and seized firearms, as well as a large number of materials used in manufacturing "ghost guns."

Search warrants were served on Thursday in San Pedro and Gardena. Members of a task force known as the Regional Illegal Firearms Trafficking Team "recovered approximately 200 ghost gun frames, handgun slides, 2 assault weapons, a rifle, firearms magazines, ammunition and numerous parts and tools for manufacturing ghost guns," according to a news release.

The bust was announced Friday. It was the result of an investigation by RIFTT in which a foreign national had attempted to illegally export 11 ghost guns, two of which were assault weapons, along with three silencers, police said.

Mavrick Von Haug, 54, was booked on suspicion of manufacturing assault weapons. Cristian Briton, 30, was booked on suspicion of violating laws involving transport and possession of weapons.

LAPD showcases some "ghost gun" materials seized following a recent bust.

LAPD showcases some "ghost gun" materials seized following a recent bust. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact LAPD at 213-833-3700. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

The RIFTT includes law enforcement from the Los Angeles Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the LAX Police Department.

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.