Lady Gaga's dad, a NYC restaurant owner, calls inconsistent coronavirus lockdowns 'miserable'

New York City restaurants are still struggling under strict coronavirus restrictions, with thousands failing to keep their doors open.

Joe Germanotta, owner of Joanne Trattoria restaurant and father of international pop star Lady Gaga, told "Fox & Friends Weekend" that he's constantly being kept on his toes and it's been "miserable."

"It's so disappointing because as restaurant operators, it takes several years before you finally get your restaurant going," he said. "You get the right staff and the right menu, and then all of a sudden to have the applecart upset like this, it’s horrible. It’s like starting all over again."

With restrictions in New York keeping dining rooms closed, Germanotta stressed it’s particularly hard on restaurant staff who want to return to work and aren’t receiving adequate help from the government. He said his staff consistently checks in and asks for updates on reopening.

"We have no answers for them," he said. "I’d love to say, ‘hey, go get another construction job’… but I want to keep my staff on board."

Germanotta said Joanne Trattoria is currently waiting for additional Paycheck Protection Program money even though he considers it "just a Band-Aid."

"We want to get back to work," he said.

The restaurant owner shared his hope for reopening in mid-February, calling Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s freeze on indoor dining "really silly."