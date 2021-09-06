Expand / Collapse search
Published

Labor Day forecast: Showers, thunderstorms could appear in these areas

More dry weather expected in Central, Western US

Janice Dean
Janice Dean
Northeast flash flood videos capture dangerous Ida remnants Video

Northeast flash flood videos capture dangerous Ida remnants

NYC videos show deadly results of Hurricane Ida as tornado and flash flood warnings are issued across NY, PA, and NJ

A fairly quiet forecast this Labor Day Monday, with no major storms to be wary of.   

We do have some scattered showers and thunderstorms that could pop up across the Gulf Coast, South and parts of the Mid-Atlantic. 

Scattered showers are also exiting the Northeast today.  

The national forecast for Labor Day.

The national forecast for Labor Day. (Fox News)

SATELLITE IMAGES SHOW IDA’S DEVASTATION IN NEW JERSEY 

On Tuesday, stronger storms will be possible over the upper Midwest and Great Lakes. 

Mainly dry weather is expected across the central U.S. and across the West.   

Forecast rainfall totals through Wednesday. 

Forecast rainfall totals through Wednesday.  (Fox News)

Excessive heat warnings are up for the Southwest and Southern California, which will spread into the Great Basin and Intermountain West.   

Wildfire danger has prompted red flag warnings for parts of the Rockies and northern High Plains.   

Current wildfire danger in the western U.S.

Current wildfire danger in the western U.S. (Fox News)

Smoke from ongoing wildfires has made air quality quite poor for a wide swath of the West into the Rockies. 

Hurricane Larry is still a major Category 3 beast that is expected to stay away from the U.S., but rough surf and dangerous rip currents will be an ongoing danger for much of the East Coast. 

