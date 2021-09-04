Satellite images show Ida's devastation in New Jersey

Satellite imagery has captured the devastating impact of Post-Tropical Cyclone Ida on New Jersey last week.

The Maxar Technologies photos captured on Thursday show the murky reddish-brown floodwaters that overtook Manville, New Brunswick and Bridgewater Township.

In one image, the stadium for the Somerset Patriots Double-A baseball team was partially flooded by the overflow from the Raritan River, in addition to a nearby railroad line.

The remnants of Hurricane Ida brought record rainfall, life-threatening flooding and some tornadoes to the Northeast on Wednesday night.

The storm killed at least 51 people across the region, including 27 in New Jersey and 11 in New York City.

Many drowned in their basement apartments or in cars trapped on heavily flooded roadways.

Ultimately, the storm dumped more than nine inches of rain in parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and nearly as much on Staten Island.

Newark Liberty Airport was inundated with more than three inches of rain in one hour and over eight inches in total on Wednesday.

Elizabeth, New Jersey Mayor J. Christian Bollwage said that rain and river flooding had killed four people and forced 600 from their homes.

Manville – also in northern New Jersey – was the scene of catastrophic flooding in 1998 as the remnants of Tropical Storm Floyd passed over the Garden State and sustained serious flooding following Hurricane Irene in 2011 and Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy told NBC's "Today" show on Friday morning that the state was not "out of the woods yet" and that a handful of people remain missing.

"And, at the same time, we mourn the loss of those lives," he said, "And, we're going to clean up, and we're going to stay together and we'll get back on our feet, but it may be a long road."

Ida made landfall in Louisiana last Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane, bringing winds of 150 mph.

Ida was the fifth-strongest storm ever to make landfall in the continental U.S.

