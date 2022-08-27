LA County Sheriff's Department deputy arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after crash, relieved of duties

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy was arrested on Friday night on the suspicion of driving drunk.

The deputy allegedly crashed a marked SUV in the Santa Clarita area on Friday night and wasn't in the car following the collision, but the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department found the deputy, according to FOX 11.

The deputy was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and has been relieved of duties, according to the department.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials haven't released the deputy's name.

Officials are investigating the incident.