Los Angeles
Published

LA County Sheriff's Department deputy arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after crash, relieved of duties

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's was driving in a marked SUV when the crash happened

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy was arrested on Friday night on the suspicion of driving drunk.

The deputy allegedly crashed a marked SUV in the Santa Clarita area on Friday night and wasn't in the car following the collision, but the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department found the deputy, according to FOX 11.

The deputy was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and has been relieved of duties, according to the department.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials haven't released the deputy's name.

Officials are investigating the incident.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.