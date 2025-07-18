LA County Sheriff identifies three veteran deputies killed in training facility explosion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has identified the three deputies killed in Friday’s training facility explosion at an East Los Angeles County training site.

The devastating explosion has been considered one of the agency’s deadliest internal tragedies in years.

The blast happened just after 7:30 a.m., claiming the lives of Deputies Joshua Kelley-Eklund, Victor Lemus, and William Osborn. All three men were assigned to the Special Enforcement Bureau's Arson Explosives Detail and were described as brave men who served with honor, courage, and an unwavering commitment to protecting and serving the community, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

"There are no words to express the pain and sorrow we feel," said Sheriff Robert Luna. "These heroes represented the best of our Department, exemplifying courage, integrity, and selfless service. This is not only a heartbreaking loss for their families, but for all of us."

The fallen deputies had a combined 74 years of service, according to Luna.

The LASD released a statement Friday evening highlighting the service histories of the deputies and each showed a long record of dedication, specialized training, and service across high-risk assignments.

Detective Steven Kelley-Eklund joined LASD in 2006 but served at multiple facilities before becoming a Field Training Officer at South LA Station. Kelley-Elund was promoted to Detective with the Narcotics Bureau in 2016 and worked with major investigations and arrests. He became a certified Arson and Explosive Investigator in 2022. He is survived by his wife, Jessica, and their seven children.

Detective Victor Lemus began his career at LASD in 2003 where he served at Twin Towers and Century Station. Lemus reportedly excelled as a Senior Training Officer and Detective. He was also touted as a decorated Baker to Vegas runner and a K-9 handler. He joined the Arson and Explosives Unit in 2023. He is survived by his wife, Detective Nancy Lemus, their three daughters, and several family members also serving with LASD.

Detective William Osborn served in patrol, investigations, and training roles across the county and graduated in 1992. He was purportedly a longtime detective with a deep passion for investigative work. Osborn joined the Arson and Explosive Unit in 2019 and was well-known for being a mentor and his expertise. He was also a trusted leader in the bomb technician community.

LASD officials told Fox News Digital that the same deputies responded to a call Thursday at a complex in Santa Monica where they assisted the local police department in seizing explosives.

The incident is still under investigation, and it is unclear if the deputies were examining the explosives at the time of the blast.

LASD say homicide detectives are in the process of obtaining a search warrant for the Santa Monica location and "out of the abundance of caution," the LAPD bomb squad, L.A. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Los Angeles will search the location for any potential explosive materials.

"At this time, it is not determined if the devices found yesterday have any correlation to today’s critical incident," officials wrote in a statement to Fox Digital. "Santa Monica PD is assisting the Sheriff’s Department in this incident and have evacuated the residents in the complex. They are in the process of locating a shelter for displaced residents."

Details regarding a memorial service for the deputies will be released soon, according to LASD.

"The family asks for privacy and compassion during this tragic time. The Department will continue to support the families, and our personnel throughout this difficult time," LASD said.

