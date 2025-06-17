Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Los Angeles

LA anti-ICE rioters face new charges as violence rages

LAPD reports 575 arrests and 10 injured officers amid ongoing demonstrations against federal immigration raids

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
Published
close
WATCH LIVE: Prosecutors announce new charges in the anti-ICE riots Video

WATCH LIVE: Prosecutors announce new charges in the anti-ICE riots

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman holds a press conference on the additional charges being filed in the LA anti-ICE riots.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Officials are set to announce additional charges stemming from the ongoing riots against immigration efforts in Los Angeles as violence continues to plague the sanctuary city. 

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli, California Highway Patrol Southern Division Chief Chris Margaris and Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman are expected to reveal the new developments at a press conference on Tuesday. 

The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested a total of 575 individuals since the first weekend of protests, according to a media release. 

CALIFORNIA SHERIFF SAYS NEARLY A DOZEN DEPUTIES INJURED IN ANTI-ICE RIOTS

LAPD less-lethal projectile

A law enforcement officer fires a less-lethal projectile during a protest Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Noah Berger/AP Photo)

On Saturday, 38 people were detained on various charges, including curfew violations, failure to disperse and resisting arrest, as protests coincided with the "No Kings" demonstrations sweeping the nation. The protests were aimed at countering the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary military parade, which took place on President Donald Trump’s birthday. 

The total comes as authorities look to regain control after riots kicked off in response to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids throughout the sanctuary city

For several nights, police clashed with protesters in the streets of downtown L.A., deploying tear gas and other crowd control measures to maintain order. 

ICE RAMPS UP ARRESTS OF CONVICTED CRIMINALS AS RIOTS RAGE IN BLUE CITY: 'YOU WILL NOT STOP US'

Anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles

A protester places debris in a fire as Border Patrol personnel in riot gear and gas masks stand guard outside an industrial park in Paramount, California, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

"During the crowd control situation, numerous less-lethal munitions were used," the LAPD said. 

Authorities have battled protesters hurling projectiles, setting fire to cars and launching fireworks at police officers in response to the ICE raids, with 10 members of law enforcement reporting injuries as of Monday, according to the LAPD. 

Of the most violent offenses, an illegal immigrant from Mexico was charged with attempted murder last week after authorities say he threw a Molotov cocktail during a demonstration, according to the Department of Homeland Security. 

ILLEGAL ALIEN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER FOR THROWING MOLOTOV COCKTAIL AT OFFICERS IN LA RIOTS: DHS

Protesters clash with police

Hundreds of protesters, demanding that ICE raids at workplaces stop immediately, clash with police as the Trump administration continues its immigration raids in Los Angeles on June 8, 2025. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"Emiliano Garduno-Galvez is a criminal illegal alien from Mexico who threatened the lives of federal law enforcement officers by attacking them with a Molotov cocktail during the violent riots in Los Angeles," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin previously said in a statement. "ICE arrested Garduno-Galvez, and he is now being charged with attempted murder. These are the types of criminal illegal aliens that rioters are fighting to protect." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The L.A. District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Fox News Digital's Audrey Conklin contributed to this report. 
 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.