PHOTOS: See the anti-Trump violence that has unfolded on LA's streets across the last week

Riots have gripped Los Angeles since June 6, as agitators took to the streets to burn American flags, set cars ablaze and hurl heavy objects at federal law enforcement in a violent display of rejection of President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

Fox News Digital took a look back at the most viral and violent moments of the riots, as captured in photos, following renewed protests on Saturday evening as thousands poured onto LA streets as part of the "No Kings Day" protests that unfolded in cities nationwide. The protests on Saturday were planned for the same day as Trump's birthday and when the president held a massive military parade in Washington, D.C., honoring the Army's 250th anniversary.

Riots broke out in L.A. the evening of Friday, June 6, after federal law enforcement officials converged on the city to carry out immigration raids. State and local leaders, such as Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom, quickly denounced the raids in public statements while offering words of support for illegal immigrants in the state.

Protests over the raids soon devolved into violence as rioters targeted federal law enforcement officials, including launching rocks at officials, with videos showing people looting local stores, setting cars on fire and taking over a freeway.

Trump announced last weekend that 2,000 National Guard members would be deployed to help quell the violence, while the administration additionally deployed hundreds of Marines to respond to anti-immigration chaos on Monday evening as the violence continued.

"If I didn’t ‘SEND IN THE TROOPS’ to Los Angeles the last three nights, that once beautiful and great City would be burning to the ground right now," Trump posted to Truth Social on Tuesday morning.

California launched a lawsuit against the administration for activating the National Guard, which bypassed the governor, who typically deploys the National Guard during a state of emergency.

A U.S. district judge sided with Newsom and his administration's lawsuit in a decision Thursday ordering Trump to return control of the Guard to the state "forthwith." A federal appeals court on Thursday, however, issued an administrative stay of the lower court’s order, handing the Trump administration a temporary win.

Federal officials pinned blame for the violence on Democratic elected officials who have "villainized and demonized" ICE law enforcement, Fox News Digital previously reported.

"The violent targeting of law enforcement in Los Angeles by lawless rioters is despicable and Mayor Bass and Governor Newsom must call for it to end," Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin wrote in a statement last weekend. "The men and women of ICE put their lives on the line to protect and defend the lives of American citizens. . . . From comparisons to the modern-day Nazi gestapo to glorifying rioters, the violent rhetoric of these sanctuary politicians is beyond the pale. This violence against ICE must end."

As footage of rioters launching rocks and other heavy objects at police, looting stores, setting cars on fire and shutting down highways spread across social media, critics of the violence balked at how many of the rioters waved Mexican flags in an act of defiance against the Trump administration's efforts to deport the millions of illegal immigrants, while burning the American flag.

Menacing graffiti deriding Immigration and Customs Enforcement, calling for people to "kill a cop" as well as graffiti threatening Trump's life have been spotted around the city.

The U.S. Secret Service confirmed on Thursday that it is "aware" of the graffiti messages threatening, "Kill Trump."

The protests and riots found renewed support on Saturday in a "No Kings Day" protest, when thousands took to the streets to protest what they said was Trump conducting himself as a "king" and not a president. "No Kings" protests were held in cities across the nation on the same of the massive military parade honoring the U.S. Army, which fell on Flag Day and Trump's 79th birthday.

The L.A. protests on Saturday led to arrests and police employing tear gas, flash-bangs and a dispersal order. On Saturday, the police department said on its X account that "people in the crowd are throwing rocks, bricks, bottles and other objects" at officers, as well as aiming "commercial grade fireworks" at them.

Trump, meanwhile, has repeatedly slammed Newsom and other Democrats for their rhetoric rejecting the administration's efforts to deport illegal immigrants, and continued to vow that violent protesters would face swift consequences as deportation raids continue.

"The Biden Administration and Governor Newscum flooded America with 21 Million Illegal Aliens, destroying Schools, Hospitals and Communities, and consuming untold Billions of Dollars in Free Welfare. All of them have to go home, as do countless other Illegals and Criminals, who will turn us into a bankrupt Third World Nation. America was invaded and occupied. I am reversing the Invasion. It’s called Remigration. Our courageous ICE Officers, who are daily being subjected to doxxing and murder threats, are HEROES. We will always have their back as they carry out this noble mission. America will be for Americans again!" Trump posted to Truth Social on Thursday.