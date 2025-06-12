Expand / Collapse search
US protests

PHOTOS: See the anti-Trump violence that has unfolded on LA's streets across the last week

Emma Colton By Emma Colton Fox News
Published
Los Angeles residents are 'sick and tired' of anti-ICE riots, resident says Video

Los Angeles business owner Paul Scrivano joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the sentiment in the city as anti-ICE riots continue and why he believes there are 'children' in charge as rioters clash with law enforcement.

Riots have gripped Los Angeles since June 6, as agitators took to the streets to burn American flags, set cars ablaze and hurl heavy objects at federal law enforcement in a violent display of rejection of President Donald Trump's immigration policies

Fox News Digital took a look back at the most viral and violent moments of the riots, as captured in photos, following renewed protests on Saturday evening as thousands poured onto LA streets as part of the "No Kings Day" protests that unfolded in cities nationwide. The protests on Saturday were planned for the same day as Trump's birthday and when the president held a massive military parade in Washington, D.C., honoring the Army's 250th anniversary. 

LIBERAL MEDIA DOWNPLAYS LA RIOTS, DISMISS VIOLENCE AS ISOLATED WHILE TOUTING 'PEACEFUL' ANTI-ICE PROTESTS

  • American flag burning in los angeles
    Image 1 of 13

    Anti-ICE protesters in Los Angeles burn an American flag. (Oliya Scootercaster/FreedomNewsTV)

  • Law enforcement puts out a fire during LA riots
    Image 2 of 13

    A law enforcement officer works to put out a fire during a protest in Compton, Calif., Saturday, June 7, 2025, after federal immigration authorities conducted operations.  (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

  • LA Riots
    Image 3 of 13

    Los Angeles riots continue. (Getty)

  • A wall in downtown Los Angeles vandalized with ‘Kill Trump’
    Image 4 of 13

    Vandals graffitied ‘Kill Trump’ and other violent rhetoric on a wall in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Peter D'Abrosca for Fox News Digital)

  • Protester waving Mexican flag
    Image 5 of 13

    A protester waves the Mexican flag in front of a burning Waymo vehicle during an anti-ICE protest in downtown Los Angeles, California, on June 8, 2025. (Getty Images)

  • los-angeles-ice-protest
    Image 6 of 13

    Angelica Salas, of The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, speaks outside the Federal Building after federal immigration authorities conducted an operation on Friday, June 6, 2025, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

  • Fire in street during LA riot
    Image 7 of 13

    A protester places debris in a fire as Border Patrol personnel in riot gear and gas masks stand guard outside an industrial park in Paramount, California, on Saturday, June 7, 2025.  (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

  • Cars destroyed as riotors set them ablaze in anti-ICE mayhem
    Image 8 of 13

    Burned out Waymo cars line the street in Downtown Los Angeles, Monday, June 9, 2025. The vehicles were set blaze last night by rioters. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

  • LA deputies with riot shields
    Image 9 of 13

    Los Angeles County Sheriffs stand during a protest in Compton, Calif., Saturday, June 7, 2025, after federal immigration authorities conducted operations.  (Ethan Swope/The Associated Press)

  • LA riot police car on fire
    Image 10 of 13

    A protester leaps off a burning Waymo taxi near the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025 during immigration riots. (AP)

  • Rioter in LA
    Image 11 of 13

    A rioter waves a Mexican national flag next to a car on fire during a protest following federal immigration operations, in the Compton neighborhood of Los Angeles, California on June 7, 2025 (Getty Images)

  • ICE riots LA
    Image 12 of 13

    "Death to ICE" is written on a garbage cart following multiple detentions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 6, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole (REUTERS/Daniel Cole)

  • LA riots
    Image 13 of 13

    A view of a vandalized donut shop in Compton of Los Angeles, California, United States on June 8, 2025, after protests and clashes between immigration rights supporters and law enforcement. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images) (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Riots broke out in L.A. the evening of Friday, June 6, after federal law enforcement officials converged on the city to carry out immigration raids. State and local leaders, such as Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom, quickly denounced the raids in public statements while offering words of support for illegal immigrants in the state.

Protests over the raids soon devolved into violence as rioters targeted federal law enforcement officials, including launching rocks at officials, with videos showing people looting local stores, setting cars on fire and taking over a freeway. 

DR. PHIL SAYS LEGACY MEDIA IS 'CREATING CRIMINALS' BY DISTORTING LA RIOT COVERAGE

Trump announced last weekend that 2,000 National Guard members would be deployed to help quell the violence, while the administration additionally deployed hundreds of Marines to respond to anti-immigration chaos on Monday evening as the violence continued. 

"If I didn’t ‘SEND IN THE TROOPS’ to Los Angeles the last three nights, that once beautiful and great City would be burning to the ground right now," Trump posted to Truth Social on Tuesday morning.

LA rioter, law enforcement stand off

Protesters confront Los Angeles police department personnel in riot gear in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, June 9, 2025.  (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

California launched a lawsuit against the administration for activating the National Guard, which bypassed the governor, who typically deploys the National Guard during a state of emergency.

A U.S. district judge sided with Newsom and his administration's lawsuit in a decision Thursday ordering Trump to return control of the Guard to the state "forthwith." A federal appeals court on Thursday, however, issued an administrative stay of the lower court’s order, handing the Trump administration a temporary win. 

No Kings protests

Protesters carry a banner representing the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution in downtown Los Angeles during an anti-Trump "No Kings Day" demonstration in a city that has been the focus of protests against Trump's immigration raids on June 14, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

Federal officials pinned blame for the violence on Democratic elected officials who have "villainized and demonized" ICE law enforcement, Fox News Digital previously reported. 

CALIFORNIA REPUBLICANS SLAM NEWSOM, BASS FOR LETTING LA BURN WITH RIOTS AMID TRUMP IMMIGRATION BLITZ

"The violent targeting of law enforcement in Los Angeles by lawless rioters is despicable and Mayor Bass and Governor Newsom must call for it to end," Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin wrote in a statement last weekend. "The men and women of ICE put their lives on the line to protect and defend the lives of American citizens. . . . From comparisons to the modern-day Nazi gestapo to glorifying rioters, the violent rhetoric of these sanctuary politicians is beyond the pale. This violence against ICE must end." 

LA riot

 A rioter holds up a Mexican flag as burning cars line the street on June 8, 2025, in Los Angeles, California.  (Getty)

As footage of rioters launching rocks and other heavy objects at police, looting stores, setting cars on fire and shutting down highways spread across social media, critics of the violence balked at how many of the rioters waved Mexican flags in an act of defiance against the Trump administration's efforts to deport the millions of illegal immigrants, while burning the American flag. 

LAPD seen during LA riots

LAPD officers form a line in downtown Los Angeles to push back against protesters who refuse to leave the area on June 10, 2025. (Louis Casiano for Fox News Digital)

Menacing graffiti deriding Immigration and Customs Enforcement, calling for people to "kill a cop" as well as graffiti threatening Trump's life have been spotted around the city. 

Violent anti-police messaging spray painted on building in downtown Los Angeles

A building in downtown Los Angeles was vandalized with the words "Kill a cop" amid ongoing anti-ICE rioting in the city on June 10, 2025. (Peter D'Abrosca for Fox News Digital)

The U.S. Secret Service confirmed on Thursday that it is "aware" of the graffiti messages threatening, "Kill Trump."

The protests and riots found renewed support on Saturday in a "No Kings Day" protest, when thousands took to the streets to protest what they said was Trump conducting himself as a "king" and not a president. "No Kings" protests were held in cities across the nation on the same of the massive military parade honoring the U.S. Army, which fell on Flag Day and Trump's 79th birthday. 

No Kings protests

Protesters carry a banner representing the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution in downtown Los Angeles during an anti-Trump "No Kings Day" demonstration in a city that has been the focus of protests against Trump's immigration raids on June 14, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

The L.A. protests on Saturday led to arrests and police employing tear gas, flash-bangs and a dispersal order. On Saturday, the police department said on its X account that "people in the crowd are throwing rocks, bricks, bottles and other objects" at officers, as well as aiming "commercial grade fireworks" at them.

TRUMP TAKES ACTION AGAINST 'ORCHESTRATED ATTACK' ON LAW ENFORCEMENT BY DEPLOYING MARINES TO LA: ASSEMBLYMAN

No Kings protest

An anti-ICE protester kicks back a tear gas canister on N. Main St. during the "No Kings Day" rally on Saturday, June 14, 2025, in downtown Los Angeles, California. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Trump, meanwhile, has repeatedly slammed Newsom and other Democrats for their rhetoric rejecting the administration's efforts to deport illegal immigrants, and continued to vow that violent protesters would face swift consequences as deportation raids continue.

CALIFORNIA LT. GOVERNOR SAYS LOS ANGELES RIOTS ARE 'GENERATED BY DONALD TRUMP'

No Kings protests

Los Angeles, CA - June 14: Anti-ICE protesters wear red balaclavas during "No Kings Day" in Downtown on Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

"The Biden Administration and Governor Newscum flooded America with 21 Million Illegal Aliens, destroying Schools, Hospitals and Communities, and consuming untold Billions of Dollars in Free Welfare. All of them have to go home, as do countless other Illegals and Criminals, who will turn us into a bankrupt Third World Nation. America was invaded and occupied. I am reversing the Invasion. It’s called Remigration. Our courageous ICE Officers, who are daily being subjected to doxxing and murder threats, are HEROES. We will always have their back as they carry out this noble mission. America will be for Americans again!" Trump posted to Truth Social on Thursday. 

