Illegal alien charged with attempted murder for throwing Molotov cocktail at officers in LA riots: DHS

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX – The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested a previously deported illegal immigrant from Mexico after he allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at law enforcement amid rioting in Los Angeles on June 7.

LA has experienced days of unrest, with agitators setting fire to cars, throwing bricks and fireworks at police officers and vehicles, graffiting property, looting businesses, and smashing windows of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) headquarters downtown in response to ICE raids in the city last week.

Emiliano Garduno-Galvez is charged with attempted murder after throwing the Molotov cocktail.

"Emiliano Garduno-Galvez is a criminal illegal alien from Mexico who threatened the lives of federal law enforcement officers by attacking them with a Molotov cocktail during the violent riots in Los Angeles. ICE arrested Garduno-Galvez, and he is now being charged with attempted murder. These are the types of criminal illegal aliens that rioters are fighting to protect," Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a Wednesday statement.

CALIFORNIA SHERIFF SAYS NEWSOM ‘ENCOURAGED’ LA RIOTS AS ICE ARRESTS VIOLENT ILLEGAL ALIENS

McLaughlin added: "The Los Angeles rioters will not stop us or slow us down. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

DHS noted that Garduno-Galvez had previously been deported and has a prior criminal record, including a 2024 arrest for grand theft near the Anaheim Police Department and a DUI in Long Beach.

DOZENS OF ANTI-ICE RIOTERS ARRESTED IN LA AS TRUMP SENDS IN NATIONAL GUARD TO QUELL VIOLENCE

Demonstrations have been popping up across the country, from Asheville, North Carolina, to Chicago to Los Angeles, where unrest broke out over the weekend following a raid.

DHS said ICE raids in LA over the weekend resulted in "hundreds of illegal aliens [being] arrested by ICE officers and agents," including "many with a criminal history and criminal convictions."

ICE ARRESTS 'WORST OF THE WORST' ILLEGAL ALIENS IN LOS ANGELES WHILE PROTESTERS ADVOCATE FOR CRIMINALS: DHS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DHS listed more information about 19 suspects who ICE Los Angeles arrested on June 7 who are accused of crimes ranging from robbery to second-degree murder to rape.

"America’s brave ICE officers are removing the worst of the worst from LA’s streets, while LA’s leaders are working tirelessly against them," DHS said in a Sunday statement as riots continued through the weekend.