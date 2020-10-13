Kyle Rittenhouse won't face charges for gun offense in Illinois

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen accused of fatally shooting two protesters and wounding a third in Wisconsin over the summer, will not be charged with a gun offense in his home state of Illinois, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The 17-year-old remains jailed in Lake County, Ill., pending extradition to Wisconsin, where he faces multiple criminal charges in Kenosha.

A statement from the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office said an Antioch police investigation determined the firearm used in the Kenosha shooting was purchased and stored in Wisconsin.

"There is no evidence the gun was ever physically possessed by Kyle Rittenhouse in Illinois," a news release said.

Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree intentional homicide; one count of first-degree reckless homicide; one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide; two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, all felonies.

Prosecutors said he shot two protesters in Kenosha and wounded a third on Aug. 25 as demonstrations flared over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. He was arrested at his home in Antioch a day later.

Messages to his lawyers from Fox News were not returned.

Rittenhouse’s lawyers are fighting his extradition to Wisconsin. Last week they filed a writ of habeas corpus arguing that extraditing him "would be to turn him over to the mob.” They have portrayed thier client as someone acting in self-defense.

He is due back in court Oct. 30 for an extradition hearing.