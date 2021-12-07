Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

U.S.
Published

Kyle Rittenhouse breaks silence over LeBron James' jab

Kyle Rittenhouse had some choice words for LeBron James after the basketball star ridiculed his emotional testimony on Twitter

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, told a news outlet in a recent interview, "f—k you, LeBron" after the basketball star mocked his tearful testimony on Twitter suggesting that the emotional display was an act, according to a news report.

(Getty Images)

The teen was acquitted last month on all counts including homicide for using an AR-15-style rifle in self-defense to fatally shoot two men and wound another amid protests and riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020. Rittenhouse, then 17, was legally allowed to possess the weapon under Wisconsin law.

RITTENHOUSE FOUND NOT GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS

He took the witness stand and sobbed as he recalled the night of the shooting, prompting the judge to call a recess.

The Los Angeles Laker fired off a snarky tweet on Nov. 10.  "What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court," James wrote in the message followed by three laughing-crying emojis and a clip of Rittenhouse’s breakdown.

The teen told Blaze News in a brief interview published Tuesday that he used to admire James.

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) reacts after no foul was called against the Miami Heat during the second half in Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) reacts after no foul was called against the Miami Heat during the second half in Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

"I was a Lakers fan, too, before he said that," Rittenhouse told the news site. "I was really pissed off when he said that because I liked LeBron. And then I’m like, you know, what, f—k you, LeBron."

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 10:  Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies.

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 10:  Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies.

Despite the hurtful jab, Rittenhouse does not plan to sue the famous baller, Blaze reported.

KENOSHA PROTESTERS DEMAND RITTENHOUSE BE FOUND GUILTY

The Rittenhouse trial polarized the nation. Many conservative politicians and celebrities lauded the verdict while many Democrats called the acquittal a failure of the criminal justice system.

President Biden said in a statement: "While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The case became a rallying cry for champions of the Second Amendment and gun control activists.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.

Your Money