Kirtland Air Force Base airmen involved in possible street-racing crash that left woman dead

Airmen from Kirtland Air Force Base may have been involved in a street-racing crash Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico, that left a female pedestrian dead, officials said.

Base officials confirmed that four airmen were inside a vehicle involved in the collision that fatally injured a woman, KOAT-TV reported. The women was identified as 39-year-old Angelica Baca.

The vehicle hit Baca as she was crossing the street Saturday before crashing into an apartment building, police said.

Three of the four men in the car, including the driver, were hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.

The fourth person was questioned by police. The base said they would not “name the airmen unless they’re charged with a crime,” KOAT-TV reported.

Police spokesman Simon Drobik said investigators will have to reconstruct the accident scene before they determine whether it stemmed from drag racing.

"If this is a drag racing scenario, how many times, how many times have I stood in front of the camera talking about this?" Drobik said, according to KOAT-TV. "If this, a young airman, his life just got changed forever and somebody is deceased because of his decisions."

Police said they were attempting to find a second car that was allegedly involved in the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.