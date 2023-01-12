Kentucky's Department of Tourism releases 2023 visitor's guide featuring artistic talent

The 2023 Kentucky Visitor’s Guide has been released by the Kentucky Department of Tourism.

The theme of this year's guide is Beauty in the Bluegrass. It encourages visitors to enjoy Kentucky’s artistic talents including handcrafted quilts, handblown glass, live music, art and southern cuisine, the Tourism Department said Tuesday in a statement. The cover features a colorful mural of two horses on the Nulu Marketplace building in Louisville.

"The commonwealth is full of talented Kentuckians offering visitors unique experiences that last a lifetime," said Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry. "The Visitor’s Guide helps inspire travelers to discover the diversity and abundance of the Kentucky story."

The guide serves as the state’s primary tourism advertising with nearly 350,000 copies distributed around the world. This year's guide features a new video series that allows people to watch artists in action by scanning QR codes in the publication.

"As Kentuckians, we are proud to call our commonwealth home, and this visitor’s guide serves as an invitation to the world: Come visit Kentucky. We see the value in this crucial industry, which serves as a major economic driver and job creator," Gov. Andy Beshear said.