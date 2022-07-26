Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky
Published

Kentucky tourism industry receiving $75 million

Kentucky attempting to boost visitors after COVID-related decline in tourism

Associated Press
Funding is available to help boost the Kentucky tourism industry, which saw a decline in visitors with the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

The state will allocate $75 million over the next several weeks to help eligible tourism organizations that apply and show the impact of the virus, Gov. Andy Beshear's office said Monday in a statement. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and was allocated by the General Assembly earlier this year.

It will be distributed in four ways. Officials said $25 million will go to local tourism commissions to market their communities, $25 million will be used to attract conventions and meetings, $15 million will go toward statewide marketing and $10 million will be available for multicounty collaborations.

A scenic tour of the Wanamaker trophy at Churchill Downs on June 06, 2022, in Louisville, Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear allocated $75 million toward tourism in Kentucky.

A scenic tour of the Wanamaker trophy at Churchill Downs on June 06, 2022, in Louisville, Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear allocated $75 million toward tourism in Kentucky. (Photo by Gary Kellner/PGA of America)

KY Gov. Beshear allocates $75 million toward tourism in Kentucky.

"Our tourism industry is critical to our economic success, and now is the time to invest and support our travel partners across the commonwealth as we see our economy booming and our communities and our people reaping the benefits," Beshear said.