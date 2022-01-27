These cities have just been named the 'most welcoming' in the world

Travelers who have been stuck at home for nearly two years are ready to see the world. With pent-up travel demand at an all-time high, the toughest decision seems to be where to go.

Those looking to be welcomed with open arms need look no further than Matera, Italy. The Southern Italian city took the top spot in Booking.com's just-released list of "the most welcoming places on Earth."

Matera, Booking.com said, is a "stunning" city that's served as the backdrop for many a Hollywood blockbuster.

"With claims as the world’s third oldest continuously inhabited settlement (after Aleppo and Jericho), Matera has broad appeal amongst a variety of traveler-tribes," the booking website said. "Whether it's history, great food, architecture or scenery - Matera has it all. The city is dominated by its unique stone features and natural caves, which have been excavated and extended over the past 1,000 years and recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1993. These iconic structures extend beautifully into the types of accommodation the city offers its visitors."

Destinations were chosen based on Booking.com’s Traveller Review Awards, which recognize accommodation and transport partners that go above and beyond for guests. These are the destinations that have an above-average number of properties with exceptional reviews for friendly hospitality.

Matera, Italy

Bled, Slovenia

Taitung City, Taiwan

Nafplio, Greece

Toledo, Spain

Monte Verde, Brazil

Bruges, Belgium

Nusa Lembongan, Indonesia

Ponta Delgada (Azores), Portugal

Hoi An, Vietnam

