Kentucky woman charged in murder of 25-year-old mom who vanished in May

A Kentucky woman was arrested last week after human remains were positively identified as a woman who had disappeared this past May, police said.

Danelle Nicole Powell, 33, of Somerset, was arrested Thursday morning on a charge of murder, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported citing the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators discovered human bones off a county road last week, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The state medical examiner’s office identified the remains as LeeAnna Brumley, a 25-year-old mother. Police said she apparently was shot, hit with a hatchet and set on fire, WKYT reported.

Deputies arrested Powell in her Somerset apartment Thursday morning in connection with Brumley’s murder, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation was ongoing and more arrests were expected, according to the sheriff’s office.

“(Sheriff Greg Speck) states that the investigation is not over and that the task force will continue to investigate to make sure that all those responsible for the death of LeeAnna in any way will be identified and held accountable,” the sheriff’s office said.

It’s unclear if Powell had a lawyer.

Somerset is a 90-minute drive south of Lexington.

