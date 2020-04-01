Kentucky town's window 'safari' entertains kids, adults during coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Kentucky neighborhood came together to create a "safari" zoo for children bored at home amid school closures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Cumberland Hill Zoo Walk” in Lexington featured stuffed animals displayed in the windows of homes, WKYT-TV reported. So far, 60 homes have signed up to participate.

“I have challenged kids to have a zoologist notebook and then go around and record the animal sightings,” said Marian Guinn, the organizer of the zoo walk.

Families in the neighborhood will look for animals and submit their findings for a chance to win prizes. Guinn said there are no other plans for similar events in the neighborhood, according to the news outlet.

“We’re going to continue to find ways, I’m certain, to follow the guidelines," she said of the social distancing requirements. "Be healthy at home or to be together Kentucky and make these days be the best they can be.”