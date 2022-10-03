Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky
Published

Kentucky State Police accepting applications for new troopers

Current KY law enforcement officers may apply for the accelerated program

Associated Press
Applications are being accepted this month for people who want to become Kentucky State Police troopers.

Current law enforcement officers also may apply for the accelerated program, state police said in a news release.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 28. The upcoming cadet class is scheduled to start Feb. 28.

Starting salary for sworn officers is $61,500 annually, one of the top five in the state, the agency said in a news release.

The Kentucky State Police are accepting applications for new troopers. Applicants must apply by Oct. 28.

New troopers will also receive an improved retirement system that includes a sick leave buyback program, said Sgt. Michael Murriell, recruitment branch commander.

"KSP has a variety of law enforcement positions available from the K9 unit, aircraft branch, investigations and special operations," Murriell said.

To apply, visit the state police website.