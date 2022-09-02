Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky
Published

Kentucky State Police investigating Thursday night police shooting

KY suspect's shooting injuries are not considered life-threatening

Associated Press
Kentucky State Police are investigating after two Lexington Police officers shot a driver on Thursday night.

The officers were responding to a 9:20 p.m. call about an occupied stolen vehicle that reportedly contained a firearm, according to a news release from the Lexington Police Department. The driver of the vehicle did not comply with verbal commands from the officers and pointed a firearm at an officer, according to police. The officers fired their weapons and struck the driver, who was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The officers were uninjured. They recorded the interaction on their body cameras, as per department policy. The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting. In addition, the Lexington Police Department's Public Integrity Unit will conduct an internal review.

A Kentucky man was shot by two Lexington Police officers for failing to comply and pointing a gun at them according to the officers. The Kentucky State Police are investigating the shooting.

The officers are being placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation. Police did not publicly identify the officers or the suspect.