Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kentucky
Published

Kentucky state trooper charged with conspiracy stemming from arrest that involved use of force

KY state trooper accused of conspiring to conceal use of force

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Kentucky state police trooper has been indicted on federal charges accusing him of conspiracy and engaging in misleading conduct stemming from an arrest that involved use of force, officials said.

Michael L. Howell, 32, of London, Kentucky, was accused of conspiring with others, along with another trooper, to conceal the nature of force used by troopers, U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier IV's office said Thursday in a news release. Howell is also accused of engaging in misleading conduct to prevent giving information to federal law enforcement about an offense possibly being committed, the release said.

The indictment alleges that Howell and the others failed to disclose the use of force and made up a story about what happened, prosecutors said.

NYPD OFFICER SHOT IN ARM WHILE RESPONDING TO SHOOTING IN BROOKLYN

A Kentucky state trooper was charged with conspiracy after unnecessarily using force. 

A Kentucky state trooper was charged with conspiracy after unnecessarily using force. 

Howell is scheduled to appear in court July 8. It was not clear whether he was represented by a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

ARIZONA TEENS, 13 AND 14, WANTED TO 'MURDER A POLICE OFFICER'