Kentucky police officer, driver shot during investigation

Kentucky
Published

KY officer who was shot has been taken to the hospital, is expected to recover

Associated Press
A Kentucky police officer and the driver of a vehicle associated with a robbery were shot during an encounter and both were taken to a hospital for treatment, authorities said Thursday.

Officers located the vehicle late Thursday and the driver accelerated toward them while they were investigating, a statement from Lexington police said. Three Lexington officers fired their weapons, striking the driver, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition. An officer was also shot and taken to a hospital, but was expected to recover.

No further details were immediately released. The shooting is being investigated by Kentucky State Police and the Lexington Police Department said it would conduct an internal review.

The officers were placed on routine administrative assignment while the investigation is ongoing.