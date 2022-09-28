Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kentucky
Published

Kentucky bourbon production hits record 11.4 million barrels

KY record was hit after distillers reached fourth consecutive year of filling more than 2 million barrels of bourbon

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The number of bourbon barrels in Kentucky reached a record number this year, the Kentucky Distillers' Association said.

As of January, the state reached 11.4 million barrels, or 12 million when other aging spirits are included, the group said in a news release Tuesday.

The record was hit after the industry reached its fourth consecutive year filling more than 2 million barrels of bourbon.

KENTUCKY REPUBLICAN SENATOR C.B. EMBRY STEPS DOWN FROM GENERAL ASSEMBLY

The number of bourbon barrels reached a record 11.4 million barrels filled in Kentucky.

The number of bourbon barrels reached a record 11.4 million barrels filled in Kentucky.

KENTUCKY SCHOOL SHOOTER DENIED PAROLE 25 YEARS LATER, TO SPEND REST OF LIFE IN PRISON

Eric Gregory, president of the nonprofit group, said aging barrel taxes is concerning, with the tax-assessed value of all barrels also hitting a high mark this year of $5.2 billion. Barrel taxes reached $40 million, also a record, the release said.