Kentucky police arrest man suspected of attacking Louisville mayor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Louisville, Kentucky, police department announced it arrested a man in connection to the assault on the city’s mayor, Greg Fischer.

"Antwon M. Brown … of Louisville was arrested without incident in the assault case of Mayor Greg Fischer," the police department announced Tuesday.

Fischer was attacked Saturday while visiting Fourth Street Live to celebrate Kentuckiana Pride and Juneteenth. Video footage shows the suspect punch the mayor, causing him to fall to the ground.

The police department said Tuesday Fischer is "well and appreciates the support he has received."

LOUISVILLE MAYOR PUNCHED IN RANDOM RETAIL STORE ATTACK

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

"My son, who is 30 said, 'Dad you're not quite an old geezer yet, but it is good to see you can still take a punch,'" Fischer said on Sunday at a Juneteenth gala. "It is an unfortunate thing. We're living in weird times these days, so it's just another day in the life of the mayor."

LOUISVILLE: 5 TEENS SHOT NEAR BIG FOUR BRIDGE HOURS AFTER ANTI-GUN VIOLENCE RALLY

Brown, 30, was charged with one count of assault in the fourth degree. He pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

His bond was lowered from $25,000 to $5,000 cash during a Wednesday morning arraignment, court records obtained by Fox News Digital show. He was ordered to have no contact with the city's Democratic mayor.

The Louisville Police Department told Fox News Digital that the investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Court records show Brown had previously been charged with fourth-degree assault twice before, in 2017 and 2019, the Courier-Journal reported. The charges were amended down in the cases, according to the outlet.

Police were tipped off to the suspect's identity through their investigation. Authorities were able to identify Brown after reviewing footage of the attack and matching the clothing worn by the suspect to what Brown was seen wearing in surveillance footage entering his apartment complex shortly after the incident, according to the complaint.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The mayor's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on the arrest.