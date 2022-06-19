Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Louisville mayor punched in random retail store attack

Louisville police are still trying to identify the attacker

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
An unidentified man is accused of attacking Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer at a retail outlet on Saturday.

Police released photos of the man, but he has yet to be identified. Fischer, a Democrat, was not injured in the attack, however.

"Earlier this evening, while at Fourth Street Live, Mayor Fischer was punched by an individual. The Mayor is doing fine," the Louisville Police Department wrote in a statement.

"LMPD is investigating and will release further information as it becomes available," police added.

LOUISVILLE: 5 TEENS SHOT NEAR BIG FOUR BRIDGE HOURS AFTER ANTI-GUN VIOLENCE RALLY

Police requested that anyone who has information about the suspect come forward via an anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673.

An unidentified man attacked Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. (Courtesy, Louisville Police)

It is unclear whether there was any altercation that led to the Saturday attack.

Fischer is due to be replaced later this year by Democratic nominee Craig Greenberg due to term limits.

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders