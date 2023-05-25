Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky
Kentucky man shot by roommate over last Hot Pocket, police say

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Louisville Police Department said

Sarah Taylor
A man in Kentucky has been arrested after shooting his roommate in the buttocks over junk food, police said.

Clifton Williams, 64, was arrested by the Louisville Police Department on Sunday after allegedly shooting his friend for eating the last Hot Pocket in their shared apartment.

Following the offense, Williams reportedly flew into a rage and began throwing tiles at the victim over the dispute.

Williams allegedly then shot the roommate in the buttocks as he was trying to escape the 64-year-old's rampage, according to the police.

Police cars

Kentucky man was reportedly angry after his roommate ate the last Hot Pocket. (Getty)

The victim, who remains unnamed at the time of this report, was taken to the University of Louisville for treatment of non-lethal wounds.

Williams is prohibited from attempting to contact the victim, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Williams is being held by law enforcement on a $7,500 bond. He is charged with assault.

Last year, an Ohio homeowner sent a suspected burglar to the hospital with a similar gunshot wound to the buttocks after finding the man inside his home in the middle of the night. 

The suspect, who police identified as 36-year-old Jeffery L. Carl, fled the home following the shooting. 

Police in Franklin say they reported to a home in the town on Nov. 2 at about 3:25 a.m. after a call reporting a burglary where the homeowner shot at the suspect.

Louisville, Kentucky

Buttocks-shooting is not as uncommon as one might think. (Louisville Tourism)

Police dispatched a K9 to help track the suspect, who left a trail of blood, to a nearby shed. Carl was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the buttocks. 

The family of the victim told the outlet that Carl had previously targeted the homeowner, allegedly stealing guns and music equipment.

"My reaction was, ‘Damn, somebody shot that boy in the a--,’" Joe Lewis, the owner of the shed where Carl was located, told WKRC.

