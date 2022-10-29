Expand / Collapse search
Sarah Taylor

Editor

Sarah Taylor is an editor for Fox News Digital.

She oversees a team of reporters covering morning and early afternoon breaking news features across verticals including U.S., politics, world, and more. 

Sarah joined Fox News Digital as breaking news editor in 2022 and previously steered editorial coverage at outlets including TMZ and Blaze Media, having covered the 2016 and 2020 U.S. presidential elections, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre, Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial, Hong Kong protests, the COVID-19 pandemic, and much more.

She can be reached on Twitter @thesarahdtaylor.