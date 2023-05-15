Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky
Published

1 dead in a Kentucky shooting sparked by a dispute inside a Louisville business

2 men, 2 women were also found injured in the KY shooting

Associated Press
A shooting sparked by a dispute inside a business left one person dead and four wounded in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, authorities said Sunday.

Officers were called to the shooting about 11 p.m. Saturday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said in a news release.

Two men and two women were found wounded in one location and taken to a hospital, Smiley said. One of the men was in critical condition and the other three were stable, she said.

Kentucky Fox News graphic

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that broke out in Louisville, Kentucky. One person died and four others were injured in the incident.

Another man was found shot a short distance away and was also taken to a hospital, where he died, Smiley said. He was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as Demontae Jakwan Tyreek Marshall, 22.

No arrests were immediately reported. Homicide detectives were investigating.

The shooting stemmed from a dispute inside a business that spilled out onto the street, Smiley said. She did not say what type of business it was. An address provided by the coroner's office matches that of a pizza and pasta restaurant.