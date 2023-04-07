Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky
Published

Kentucky man arrested after 3 people, 2 dogs found dead in home

The victims died from blunt force trauma at the KY residence

Associated Press
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6

Three people were found dead in rural Kentucky and a 28-year-old suspect was arrested at the residence and charged with murder, police said Thursday.

The bodies were found late Wednesday when authorities in Breckinridge County responded to a call asking them to check on the residents of a home near Vine Grove, which is 48 miles southwest of Louisville, Kentucky State Police said.

Audrey Whealan, 77, and Michelle Whealan, 51, were found dead inside the home, while Doss Smothers, 58, was found dead outside, state police said. They appeared to have received their fatal injuries from blunt force trauma, police said.

A suspect was arrested for allegedly killing three people in Kentucky. The 28-year-old was also charged with animal cruelty after two dogs were found dead.

Tyler Wehmeyer, 28, was arrested at the residence and charged with three counts of murder, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree cruelty to animals, police said. Wehmeyer was being held in the Breckinridge County Detention Center.

Two dogs were found dead in the home, police said.

State police did not immediately indicate the relationship among the three victims or whether Wehmeyer knew them. No possible motive was immediately released.

It couldn’t be immediately determined if Wehmeyer had an attorney