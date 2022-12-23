Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kentucky
Published

Kentucky Gov. Beshear urges residents to view national broadband map, provide feedback

KY Democrat said determining where internet access is necessary will help ensure responsible spending

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Federal Communications Commission has released a draft of a national broadband map and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is urging residents to look at it and give feedback to improve its accuracy.

WEST VIRGINIA STARTS CONSTRUCTION ON $10M BROADBAND PROJECT

The FCC released the draft last month and has sought feedback from the public to verify its accuracy before the map is finalized.

TENNESSEE RECEIVES $6M IN FEDERAL GRANTS TO EXPAND BROADBAND INTERNET PLANNING

Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called on residents to look over a national broadband map to ensure funds are allocated to proper areas.

Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called on residents to look over a national broadband map to ensure funds are allocated to proper areas.

"Access to high-speed, reliable internet service is vital infrastructure as critical to our connectivity as roads and bridges," Beshear said in a statement on Thursday. Determining where access is most needed will help ensure that funding is spent wisely, he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kentucky residents, business owners and internet service providers can enter a physical address and then can either verify or challenge the information. Challenges must be filed by Jan. 13.