West Virginia
Published

West Virginia starts construction on $10M broadband project

WV project should be completed by the end of 2023

Associated Press
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says construction is starting on a $10 million broadband project that aims to connect more than 2,100 additional homes and business across the state.

A news release from Justice’s office says the Republican signed West Virginia’s Line Extension Advancement and Development, or LEAD, for Comcast to begin carrying out the buildout plan next month.

The initiative is in part funded by a $7.5 million state grant targeting Brooke, Cabell, Hancock, Morgan, Ohio and Putnam counties.

WEST VIRGINIA BRIDGE BEING REPLACED TO ENABLE A TOURISM TRAIN ROUTE

The project is slated for completion by the end of 2023.

Funding for the LEAD program includes $90 million from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act and $10 million in state general revenue funding.

The American Rescue Plan Act Capital Projects Fund also includes $136 million for broadband in West Virginia.