Kentucky ferry temporarily closes due to low water levels

A ferry that carries vehicles across the Mississippi River between Kentucky and Missouri has closed temporarily due to low water levels, officials said.

When the river gets too low, it becomes difficult for vehicles to load and off-load from the Dorena-Hickman Ferry at both landings, the Kentucky Transportation Department said in a statement. It wasn't clear when the ferry will resume operations. Water levels were forecast to continue dropping over the next two weeks, the agency said in a statement.

Motorists can check the status of the ferry online.

The ferry connects Kentucky Route 1354 in Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena. The ferry is the only direct route between the two border states.