Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kentucky
Published

Illinois, Kentucky linked by Cave-in-Rock Ferry following contract agreement

Ferry will carry up to 500 vehicles across Ohio River a day

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new contract has been reached to continue service by the Cave-in-Rock Ferry, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

The ferry connects Kentucky 91 in Crittenden County with Illinois 1 in Hardin County, Illinois, carrying some 500 vehicles daily over the Ohio River. Its regular operation schedule runs from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day, the cabinet said.

The $3.3 million contract lasts until June 30, 2024. The ferry is funded jointly by the cabinet and the Illinois Department of Transportation.

KENTUCKY TOWN PLANS NEW $23 MILLION DISTILLERY

Cave-in-Rock ferry will continue to run as new contract is reached. 

Cave-in-Rock ferry will continue to run as new contract is reached. 

OFFICIALS: PORTION OF KENTUCKY BRIDGE COLLAPSES

Marion offers the closest full-service grocery for many residents of Hardin County, the cabinet said. The ferry serves as a tourist attraction, and it also links hiking and outdoor activities in southern Illinois' Shawnee National Forest with the Amish community of Crittenden County, the cabinet said.