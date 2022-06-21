Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky
Published

Kentucky town plans new $23 million distillery

Augusta, Kentucky is getting a new distillery

Associated Press
A distilling group is working to develop a new $23 million distillery planned in the northern Kentucky community of Augusta.

Augusta Distillery will be located in the historic F.A. Neider building, which provided metal stamping services dating back to 1883 until its closure in 2007.

The 40,000-square-foot building situated on 1.8 acres will house Augusta Distillery’s first full-scale operation, with plans to reach full production capacity by summer 2024, according to a news release from Gov. Andy Beshear's office. Beshear attended a groundbreaking for the distillery on Monday.

Northern Kentucky is getting a new distillery in Augusta. 

"This project breathes new life into a historic building in Bracken County, and I look forward to seeing what this location will become in the years ahead," the governor said.

Augusta’s initial brand expression, Buckner’s 13-year single barrel cask strength bourbon, is distributed nationally and is available retail in Kentucky and Ohio. Augusta’s next product offering is expected to arrive later this year.

