Kenosha shooting victim, 26, remembered by fellow skateboarders as ‘peaceful person’

Anthony Huber enjoyed skateboarding, so a group of his friends met at a skateboard park in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday night to remember him.

“Go out there and skate as hard as you can,” Huber’s girlfriend, Hannah Gittings, had written on a crowdfunding page for Huber, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Messages scrawled around the park paid tribute to Huber, one of two Wisconsin residents killed Tuesday when a gunman opened fire in Kenosha during a night of unrest following Sunday's death of Jacob Blake.

“#SkateForHuber,” one message read, “You’re a Hero Huber,” read another, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Huber, from Silver Lake, Wis., also had a stepdaughter, and was a “peaceful person” who friends said had tried to stop the teenage gunman who was arrested Wednesday in Illinois.

“He didn’t go out looking to beat people up,” an unidentified friend told Milwaukee’s WDJT-TV. “He’s more of a defender. And he put his life on the line for others. That’s what he did.”

As of Wednesday night, the crowdfunding page had raised more than $51,000 for Huber’s family.

Also killed Tuesday night was Joseph “Jojo” Rosenbaum, 36, from Kenosha. A third victim, an unidentified 26-year-ld fromWest Allis, was wounded and expected to recover, the Sun-Times reported.

Rosenbaum left behind a 2-year-old daughter and was originally from Waco, Texas, the Sun-Times reported.