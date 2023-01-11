Kenosha man sentenced to 5 years in prison for knocking out police officer with brick during Jacob Blake riot

A Wisconsin man was sentenced to five years in prison for throwing a brick at the head of a Kenosha Police officer during the riots following the Jacob Blake shooting.

Ashton Howard, 29, knocked the officer unconscious and sent him to the hospital, prosecutors said, and was seen on video after the attack shouting, "I dropped his b---- a--! I dropped his b---- a--!"

Howard pleaded guilty last year to obstructing a law enforcement officer while that officer was engaged in his official duties amid civil disorder.

At his sentencing this month, Howard was also ordered to undergo three years of supervised release after his prison term and to pay over $29,000 in restitution for medical expenses stemming from the attack.

"Every day, law enforcement professionals — like the police captain whom Mr. Howard hit in the head with a brick — make sacrifices and put their own lives and well-being on the line to protect all of us," United States Attorney Gregory J. Haanstad of the Eastern District of Wisconsin said in a press release.

"Unlike individuals who sought to peacefully voice concern over social and racial justice issues in Kenosha and elsewhere, Mr. Howard chose to engage in violence — intentionally injuring someone who was seeking to prevent further violence in his community," Haanstad added

"I commend the resilience of this officer in quickly returning to duty despite his injuries and for his continued service to all who live and work in Kenosha."

Howard's attack on the officer came during a riot that erupted after a Kenosha Police officer shot Blake, who is Black, after Blake reached for a knife while being arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Despite several media outlets reporting that Blake was unarmed, Blake, who was 29 at the time and paralyzed by the shooting, later admitted during an interview that he grabbed a knife he had dropped while police were trying to arrest him.

The Justice Department announced in 2021 that it would not pursue charges against the officer who shot Blake.

Associated Press contributed to this report