Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Justice Department
Published
Last Update 9 mins ago

Justice Department won't pursue charges against Wisconsin officer who shot Jacob Blake

The shooting left Blake paralyzed

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Justice Department will not pursue federal civil rights violations charges against the Wisconsin police officer who shot Jacob Blake last summer, which culminated in days of violent protests where two people were killed.

Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake on Aug. 23, 2020 during a domestic response call. The shooting left Blake paralyzed amid a summer of massive demonstrations nationwide about police tactics and racial injutice. 

Your Money