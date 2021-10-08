Justice Department won't pursue charges against Wisconsin officer who shot Jacob Blake
The shooting left Blake paralyzed
The Justice Department will not pursue federal civil rights violations charges against the Wisconsin police officer who shot Jacob Blake last summer, which culminated in days of violent protests where two people were killed.
Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake on Aug. 23, 2020 during a domestic response call. The shooting left Blake paralyzed amid a summer of massive demonstrations nationwide about police tactics and racial injutice.