Kansas man who said he was 'told by God' to assassinate President Biden arrested outside DC

A Kansas man who was traveling to Washington is being held on charges of threatening President Joe Biden, authorities said.



The man, identified in court documents as Scott Merryman, called President Joe Biden the "AntiChrist" and told special agents that he had been asked by God to travel to Washington, D.C. to "lop of the head of the serpent in the heart of the nation."

Merryman reportedly denied that the serpent was the President of the United States, but said he had information about the Book of Revelation that he was being instructed by God to give to the President, according to FOX 5 DC.



The suspect was driving from Kansas to Maryland before being intercepted by the Secret Service in a Cracker Barrel parking lot on Jan. 26.



When specifically questioned about why he was heading to the White House, Merryman allegedly said that people were "fed up with the divisiveness in the country and to turn back to God or go to hell."



"He also made numerous comments about God, being guided by God, cloaked in the ‘blood of the lamb,’ and armored by God," FOX 5 DC reports.

Special agents found a loaded magazine on Merryman and a spotting scope in his backpack. He said God told him to take the ammunition, but that he no longer possessed the Ruger SR1911 to fire the .45 ammunition.