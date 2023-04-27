Kansas City police fatally shoot man following confrontation

A man was fatally shot late Wednesday after a confrontation with police officers in Kansas City, Kansas — the second fatal shooting by police in the city this year.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday near a bridge that crosses the Kansas River, the Kansas City Star reported. An officer pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation, said Officer Donna Drake of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, which is handling the investigation as part of an agreement between the two agencies.

Drake said a "confrontation ensued" and ended when the officer shot the driver. No further details about the confrontation were immediately released. The police officer was treated for minor injuries.

Names of the suspect and the officer have not been released.

In February, police in Kansas City, Kansas, fatally shot a man after he allegedly fled on a bicycle from a house where two people had recently overdosed on fentanyl, the Star reported. Police said the man had a gun.