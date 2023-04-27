Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas
Published

Kansas City police fatally shoot man following confrontation

KS police have been involved in 2 fatal shootings this year

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man was fatally shot late Wednesday after a confrontation with police officers in Kansas City, Kansas — the second fatal shooting by police in the city this year.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday near a bridge that crosses the Kansas River, the Kansas City Star reported. An officer pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation, said Officer Donna Drake of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, which is handling the investigation as part of an agreement between the two agencies.

Drake said a "confrontation ensued" and ended when the officer shot the driver. No further details about the confrontation were immediately released. The police officer was treated for minor injuries.

KANSAS BOARD SETS NEW TRANSGENDER ATHLETE RULE FOR STUDENTS

Kansas Fox News graphic

Police in Kansas City fatally shot a man following a confrontation that ensued due to a traffic violation.

Names of the suspect and the officer have not been released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In February, police in Kansas City, Kansas, fatally shot a man after he allegedly fled on a bicycle from a house where two people had recently overdosed on fentanyl, the Star reported. Police said the man had a gun.