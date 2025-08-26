Juvenile crime torments Dem-run city where kids charged in playground arson, Trump threatens federal cleanup

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A weekend fire that destroyed a Baltimore school playground has reignited a broader fight over how Maryland should respond to youth crime.

Two suspects, ages 12 and 13, were arrested in connection to the fire, which reportedly caused more than $100,000 in damage, WBFF reported. Images posted on Facebook by the Baltimore City Fire Department Engine 57 show flames towering over a charred play structure.

While the arson case alarmed parents and neighbors, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore defended the state’s strategy and pointed to falling violence statewide.

President Donald Trump, by contrast, said Sunday that he would send the National Guard to Baltimore to "quickly clean up the crime" if Moore asked for help. Moore has rejected calls to consider deploying the National Guard to assist local police, though.

Moore had earlier invited Trump to attend a public safety walk in the crime-ridden city in September, saying in an Aug. 21 letter that the event would provide an opportunity to "discuss strategies for effective public safety policy."

Appearing on CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday, Moore claimed that under his leadership, Maryland has seen one of the fastest drops in violent crime in the nation.

"The results have been incredibly encouraging," Moore said. "Maryland has had among the fastest drops of violent crime than anywhere in the United States in the past two and a half years. The homicide rate is down over 20% since I have been the governor. The last time the homicide rate was this low in Baltimore City, I was not born yet."

On city streets, some have said the numbers don’t capture daily reality.

Outside the Mondawmin Mall Metro SubwayLink station on Monday, a man who gave his name as Steve didn’t mince words.

"Juvenile crime is out of whack," he told WBFF, arguing that repeat offenders are too often returned to the streets. "They need to put them kids, especially repeat offenders, they need to lock them up," he said, adding that parents should face charges in some cases.

A young mother pushing a stroller shared similar fears. Crime in Baltimore "is very hectic," she told the outlet. "It’s very scary, especially for the new generation and a new mom… It’s very alarming to raise your kids here."

Even as official numbers show a dip in crime, Republican lawmakers have said the stats don’t tell the full story. Maryland Senate Minority Leader Justin Ready, a Republican, told the outlet that complaints about youth crime are still pouring into his office.

"Just over the weekend, in Baltimore, there was a terrible incident with a playground where (juveniles) set fire to it," Ready said. "Local law enforcement is continuing to tell us, ‘We’re still not getting young people who are picked up repeatedly getting the help and treatment of DJS.'"

Moore’s newly appointed Department of Juvenile Services secretary, Betsy Fox Tolentino, acknowledged the public’s frustration but insisted progress is being made.

"I think everyone’s concerns are valid concerns," Tolentino told the outlet. "We have made a lot of progress, especially in Baltimore, in driving down violent crime, and that includes juvenile crime. But until every person feels safe, and the community has trust and confidence in the department, we certainly have work to do."

Moore’s communications director, David Turner, doubled down late Monday, saying that "public safety remains the governor’s top priority," and that the administration continues to work with state and local partners to increase accountability.

"As Maryland's chief executive, there is no higher priority than public safety. Though juvenile crime numbers across Maryland continue to drop, we will continue to work in partnership with the general assembly, state's attorneys, local leaders, and advocates to promote accountability for criminal acts and take swift action to keep our communities safe," Moore's office shared in a statement with Fox News Digital.

Moore's office told Fox News Digital that the state's programs are working and there have been "encouraging results."

"But the work is not done," his office said. "One person who doesn’t feel safe in their community is too many and Governor Moore will continue his all-of-the-above approach to public safety to make our communities safer and hold violent offenders accountable.

Community leaders have begun organizing to rebuild the school playground.

"Today was a tough day. My heart is heavy, and I’m feeling so many emotions right now," Kendra Summers commented on a Facebook post of the damage shared by Baltimore City Fire Department's Engine 57. "Our school playground, a space that has meant so much to our students, families, and staff, was destroyed by arson. It’s hard to process, especially with the first day of school just around the corner on Monday."

Summers said despite the fire, she was "choosing to focus on the good" and reminisce on the journey of the playground's construction, which took place in May 2019.

"This community is resilient, and while today’s events are heartbreaking, I know we will rise above them. We will rebuild, and we will continue to grow," she added.

The fire department also encouraged the community to come together to help rebuild the playground.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Baltimore City Public School District for comment.

