Rocks hurled through DC church's stained-glass windows, car destroyed as federal crime crackdown continues

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In the midst of the Trump administration’s effort to rein in crime in Washington, D.C., a vandal targeted a local church, hurling rocks through its stained-glass windows in broad daylight.

The Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News Digital that, just before 6:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to Mt. Olive Baptist Church on 6th Street Northeast and found rocks had been thrown through the church's windows.

A nearby vehicle also had damage to the front window, back window and both side mirrors.

By the time officers arrived, the suspect was gone, MPD said.

CAPITOL HILL STAFFER STABBED IN HEAD, CHEST WELCOMES TRUMP'S WASHINGTON, DC CRIME CRACKDOWN

The church is in the Capitol Hill area of Washington, D.C., just steps from Lincoln Park and a few blocks east of the Capitol building.

It is situated between Pennsylvania Avenue NE and H Street NE, an area that struggled to recover after being damaged during the 1969 riots related to the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., according to the city's website.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to police.

HUNDREDS ARRESTED AS TRUMP’S WASHINGTON, DC, CRIME CRACKDOWN HITS FULL STRIDE

FBI Director Kash Patel announced Wednesday that federal partners have made more than 550 arrests in D.C. since President Donald Trump deployed federal agents to patrol the city Aug. 8.

On Tuesday night alone, federal agents made 66 arrests, according to Patel.

The FBI joined partners in 41 of the arrests, recovering six illegal guns with eight drug seizures, he added.

"Saving lives every day," he wrote in an X post. "Thanks to the men and women in the field."

WOMAN GUNNED DOWN IN 'SAFE' DC NEIGHBORHOOD AS TRUMP LAUNCHES FEDERAL POLICE TAKEOVER

In addition to the citywide 11 p.m. curfew for minors under the age of 17, MPD announced on Wednesday it was establishing a "juvenile curfew zone" in the U Street corridor, which is about three miles northwest of Capitol Hill.

Within the juvenile curfew zone, children under the age of 17 are prohibited from gathering in a group of nine or more in any public place or on the premises of any establishment unless engaged in certain exempted activities, according to police.

The curfew zone will be in effect from 8-11 p.m. through the weekend.

"The Juvenile Curfew Emergency Amendment Act of 2025 gives the Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department the authority to order a Juvenile Curfew Zone in an area where large groups of youths are gathering or intend to gather in a manner that poses a risk of substantial harm to public safety," MPD wrote in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mt. Olive Baptist Church did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.