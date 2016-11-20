Expand / Collapse search
Last Update November 20, 2016

Jury reaches sentencing decision in Ohio triple slayings

By | Associated Press
    FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, file photo, Douglas Shine Jr., center, stands with attorneys as a verdict is read in his trial at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center in Cleveland. Shine was convicted on Nov. 4 of aggravated murder and other charges in a triple homicide at a suburban Cleveland barbershop. The sentencing phase of Shine's murder trial is scheduled to get underway Wednesday, Nov. 16, with defense attorneys laying out their case for why Shine should not die by lethal injection. (AP Photo/Mark Gillispie, File) (The Associated Press)

    FILE - This undated, file photo released by the Warrensville Heights Police Department shows Douglas Shine Jr. Shine was convicted on Nov. 4, 2016, of aggravated murder and other charges in a triple homicide at a suburban Cleveland barbershop. The sentencing phase of Shine's murder trial is scheduled to get underway Wednesday, Nov. 16, with defense attorneys laying out their case for why Shine should not die by lethal injection. (AP Photo/Warrensville Heights Police Department, File) (The Associated Press)

CLEVELAND – The jury that convicted a young man of aggravated murder and other charges in a triple homicide at a suburban Cleveland barbershop has reached a decision on whether to recommend the death penalty.

The jury's decision in the sentencing phase of 21-year-old Douglas Shine Jr.'s murder trial is expected to be read Saturday.

Defense attorneys on Wednesday began laying out their case for why Shine should not die by lethal injection.

The jury began deliberations Friday.

If jurors recommend the death penalty, a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge will decide whether to impose that sentence or give Shine life in prison with no chance of parole.

Shine was convicted Nov. 4 of opening fire inside a Warrensville Heights barber shop in 2015, killing the owner, an employee and a customer.