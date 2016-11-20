Jury reaches sentencing decision in Ohio triple slayings

next Image 1 of 2



The jury that convicted a young man of aggravated murder and other charges in a triple homicide at a suburban Cleveland barbershop has reached a decision on whether to recommend the death penalty.

The jury's decision in the sentencing phase of 21-year-old Douglas Shine Jr.'s murder trial is expected to be read Saturday.

Defense attorneys on Wednesday began laying out their case for why Shine should not die by lethal injection.

The jury began deliberations Friday.

If jurors recommend the death penalty, a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge will decide whether to impose that sentence or give Shine life in prison with no chance of parole.

Shine was convicted Nov. 4 of opening fire inside a Warrensville Heights barber shop in 2015, killing the owner, an employee and a customer.