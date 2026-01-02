Expand / Collapse search
Judge orders accused Jan 6 pipe bomber to remain in custody pending trial

Brian Cole initially denied involvement but later allegedly admitted to planting devices outside RNC and DNC headquarters, authorities said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano , David Spunt , Bill Mears Fox News
DC pipe bomb suspect may be released while awaiting trial Video

DC pipe bomb suspect may be released while awaiting trial

A D.C. judge is considering releasing suspected Jan. 6 pipe bomber Brian Cole Jr. while awaiting trial, claiming he is not an immediate threat to the public.

A federal judge on Friday ordered that the man accused of planting pipe bombs outside the Republican and Democratic national headquarters in Washington, D.C., be held in custody pending trial.

In his order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh said that Brian Cole is entitled to the presumption of innocence, like all defendants.

"The Court concludes that the government carried its ultimate burden to demonstrate that there are no conditions of release the Court could impose to reasonably assure the safety of the community," he wrote. 

"The Court understands its ‘grave constitutional obligation to ensure that the facts and circumstances of each case warrant this exceptional treatment,’" the judge continued. "But based on the Court’s careful consideration of the relevant factors that govern its determination, this case fits that bill."

FBI Crime Scene and Brian Cole Jr

The FBI executed search warrants on Thursday at the home of Brian Cole Jr., who has been accused of planting pipe bombs near the Capitol complex, the RNC and DNC on Jan. 5, 2021. (WTTG; Department of Justice)

Federal prosecutors argued that Cole should be held because he presents a danger to the community, pointing to purchases of bomb-making materials through at least August 2022.

Defense attorneys said there was no evidence that Cole would pose a danger going forward, noting that he has not done anything to harm the community in the last five years, Fox 5 D.C. reported.

Side-by-side of DC pipe-bomber suspect in hoodie next to headshot of Brian Cole Jr.

Surveillance footage released by the FBI shows the suspected D.C. pipe bomber walking near the DNC on Jan. 5, 2021, alongside a photo of accused suspect Brian Cole Jr., who was ordered held while awaiting trial.  (Department of Justice)

Undetonated homemade bombs were discovered on Jan. 6, 2021, though prosecutors said Cole denied that his actions were connected to the events at the Capitol that day.

Although he initially denied involvement, prosecutors allege Cole later confessed to placing the devices outside the Republican National Committee (RNC) and Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters.

Cole also allegedly said he was disillusioned by the election outcome and sympathetic to claims by President Donald Trump and some allies that it had been stolen.

Cole was arrested in Virginia after investigators identified him as the suspect accused of placing pipe bombs near the U.S. Capitol complex and outside the RNC and DNC headquarters on the eve of the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot.

Brian Cole Jr. reportedly admitted to planting pipe bombs on Jan 6. Video

The bombs did not detonate. Cole was arrested in December 2025.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
