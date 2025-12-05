CNN's Jake Tapper calls DC pipe bomb suspect 'White man' shortly before airing photo of alleged Black culprit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN anchor Jake Tapper referred to the Washington, D.C., pipe bomb suspect as a "White man" on Thursday during his coverage of the breaking news, shortly before airing the man's picture that showed he was Black.

Brian Cole Jr. of Woodbridge, Va., was arrested Thursday nearly five years after he allegedly placed pipe bombs outside the RNC and DNC headquarters in Washington, D.C., on the eve of the January 6, 2021, riot on Capitol Hill.

Tapper kicked off Thursday's installment of "The Lead" by addressing the arrest.

"After nearly five years of investigation, the FBI finally announced that they had arrested a suspect, a suspect accused of planting pipe bombs near the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters the night before the January 6th, 2021 Capitol attack," Tapper told viewers, "Brian Cole Jr., a 30-year-old White man from the D.C. suburbs, is charged with transporting an explosive device in interstate commerce and with malicious destruction by means of explosion."

Moments later, CNN correspondent Brian Todd appeared on air to describe Cole as a "reclusive" person, according to neighbors he had spoken with.

As Todd was speaking to Tapper, "The Lead" aired photos of Cole, showing viewers he wasn't actually White. It was the first CNN program to show the photo.

Tapper did not issue a correction later in the program, according to a Grabien transcript.

CNN did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's response for comment.

The DOJ announced Cole was charged with transporting an explosive device in interstate commerce and attempted malicious destruction by means of fire and explosive materials. More charges are pending, according to authorities.

The charges brought against Cole appear to end the years-long manhunt for the suspect.

According to authorities, the arrest was spurred by evidence that had already been collected by the FBI under previous leadership.

Neither of the pipe bombs placed outside the RNC and DNC headquarters detonated, but authorities say both were viable and dangerous.

Fox News reported Friday that the suspect has been speaking with law enforcement for hours and expressed doubts about the 2020 election outcome, according to a source close to the investigation.

