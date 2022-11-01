Johns Hopkins warns of 'disturbing increase in serious violent crimes' around Baltimore campuses

Johns Hopkins University has seen a "disturbing increase in serious violent crimes" near its Baltimore campuses.

The oldest research university in the United States recorded six armed robberies on and around its Homewood campus and one near its Peabody campus — two of which were abduction attempts — between Oct. 6 and Oct. 27 alone, Branville Bard, the university's vice president of public safety, said in a Monday letter to the community.

"These acts of violence tear at the fabric of our community, and the university is working to support the victims, increase our public safety presence in the area, and assist the Baltimore Police Department in its investigations, which are ongoing," Bard said in the letter.

Last week, two Johns Hopkins community members fell victim to "especially brazen and disturbing incidents," he continued.

On Oct. 24, one of those victims was walking near the Homewood campus in the 100 block of West University Parkway when three suspects "armed with handguns forced the affiliate into their vehicle," drove to "multiple ATMs, and forced the victim to make cash withdrawals before releasing the victim."

On Oct. 27, a victim was walking on the footbridge of San Martin Drive on the Homewood campus when two suspects, one armed with a handgun, demanded the victim’s cell phone and password."

The university released a map of where each of the aforementioned incidents took place. School authorities have been working to review security camera footage, interview potential witnesses and participate in daily meetings with the Baltimore City Police Department.

The school also "immediately" changed its "public safety deployment to provide an increased presence and focus on the areas that have been most impacted by these incidents." Community members should expect and increased police presence on and around campus, Bard said.

Additionally, Johns Hopkins will continue its plans to establish a Johns Hopkins Police Department, which Bard described as a "small, community-oriented police department that will operate on the Homewood, Peabody, and East Baltimore campuses."

"The effects of violence ripple far beyond those who are immediately victimized, and we urge anyone who is experiencing trauma related to this or any other incident to take advantage of our well-being resources for students and Johns Hopkins Employee Assistance Program (JHEAP) for university and medicine faculty and staff," Bard wrote.

Robberies, burglaries and carjackings incidents have increased in Baltimore so far this year compared to last, and homicides are on track to surpass 300 for the eighth year in a row, accroding to FOX 45 Baltimore.