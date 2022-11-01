2 women near Rutgers University report being sexually assaulted in consecutive days while sleeping

Rutgers University police say they will be increasing off-campus security after two females affiliated with the New Jersey school reported being sexually assaulted over consecutive days in the same home by an unknown male who climbed through an unlocked window.

Both incidents happened while the victims were sleeping in the early morning hours of Saturday and Sunday this past weekend at a Central Avenue residence near the school’s New Brunswick location, according to police.

In the first incident, the "female victim, who is affiliated with Rutgers University, reported that she was sleeping in her residence when inappropriately touched by an unknown male subject," police said.

In the second incident, police say the victim "was awoken by a male subject who was sexually assaulting her" and then "subsequently chased the suspect from her home, after which he fled on foot in an unknown direction."

JURY FINDS NEW JERSEY POLICE DID NOT VIOLATE MAN’S CIVIL RIGHTS AFTER HE DIED SHORTLY AFTER ARREST

The two women suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the reported acts, according to police, who also said the "preliminary investigation suggests that an unknown male entered the residence through an unlocked window during both encounters."

Police described the perpetrator as a 5-8" male with Brown skin, last seen wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt.

The New Brunswick Police Department is currently investigating, and Rutgers Police say they will be increasing their public safety presence in the off-campus area.

Separately, Rutgers Police said they are looking into a "criminal sexual contact which was reported to have occurred on October 30, 2022, at approximately 5:15pm at the College Ave Student Center... on the New Brunswick Campus."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In that incident, the victim, who investigators also say is affiliated with Rutgers University, reported being approached by a Black male around 6 feet tall who started talking to her.

"During the conversation the perpetrator dropped an item in her lap and then touched her in an intimate area while retrieving the item," police said.