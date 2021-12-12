Biden's approval rating on crime tanks amid rise in smash-and-grab robberies

President Biden’s approval rating on crime has plummeted as smash-and-grab lootings plague California and other areas of the country.

About 36% of Americans support Biden’s handling of crimes, according to a ABC/Ipsos poll released Sunday. The percentage is down from an October ABC/Ipsos poll, which found 43% of people approved of Biden’s handling of crime.

Smash-and-grab lootings have plagued cities in California, as well as in Chicago and other areas of the country, in recent weeks. The Los Angeles Police Department is also warning residents of the skyrocketing incidents of "follow-home" robberies targeting victims in affluent areas. The national murder rate is also rising this year, jumping 30% since 2020.

Businesses have increased security in wake of the mob retail thefts and California Gov. Gavin Newsom has beefed up California Highway Patrol’s presence at highly-tracked shopping areas this holiday shopping season.

The White House has called videos of rampant smash-and-grabs "disturbing."

"We have seen some of these extremely disturbing videos showing retail theft," Psaki said last Tuesday when asked for comment on Rep. Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez and Mayor Lori Lightfoot downplaying the crimes. "State and local leaders like Governor Gavin Newsom have identified this as a serious concern. We agree. That’s the reason why we have sent additional support from the FBI providing additional assistance. It’s one of the reasons why the president and members of our administration have been longtime advocates for supporting and funding the COPS program."

Other data from the poll found two-thirds of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of skyrocketing inflation. Fifty-seven percent of those polled disapprove of the president’s handling of America’s economic recovery, and 51% approve of his handling of climate change.

A slim majority, at 53%, approve of the president’s handling of the pandemic, but the number is the lowest found in ABC/Ipsos polling since Biden took office.

The poll was conducted between Dec. 10-11 among 524 people in both English and Spanish. The poll has a margin of sampling error of 5 points.

