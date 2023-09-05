Jill Biden catches COVID again, warring GOP candidates cross paths at Labor Day lunch and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

POSITIVE AGAIN – Vaccinated and boosted first lady Jill Biden gets COVID for second time. Continue reading …

NO PICNIC – Warring presidential hopefuls show up to same holiday lunch as fighting talk intensifies. Continue reading …

CAMPUS ON EDGE – Student sustains ‘life-threatening’ injuries after despicable assault in major college town. Continue reading …

‘LEFT’ STARSTRUCK – Governor sends illegal immigrants to Democrat’s doorstep, but there’s no red carpet treatment. Continue reading …

‘KIND OF SHOCKING’ – Media pundits stunned by polls showing Trump and Biden in dead heat. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

PATH TO PREVENT? – Attempt to bar Trump from 2024 ballot gains steam despite 'dubious' and 'dangerous' legal arguments, experts say. Continue reading …

‘IN THE DRIVER’S SEAT' – Schumer pledges ‘supercharged’ path to AI regulation when Senate returns from recess. Continue reading …

VOTE FOR A VOTE – White House accused of 'attacking' Republican amid push for impeachment inquiry. Continue reading …

TEXAS TWO-STEP – Biden admin receives push back after digging up old fight over lizard that could 'cripple' state's oil industry. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

TABLES HAVE TURNED – MSNBC's Al Sharpton grills Vivek Ramaswamy on his lack of 'political experience' following viral 2004 exchange. Continue reading …

‘WE’RE NOT OK’ – East Palestine residents grill Biden for not yet visiting site of major train derailment months later. Continue reading …

DEEPLY CONCERNING – Anderson Cooper hits CNN boss who pushed back on heavy anti-Trump coverage. Continue reading …

FRONT-PAGE FIBS – WaPo, NYT stop short of declaring Biden's fictional tales as 'lies.’ Continue reading …

OPINION

REBEKAH KOFFLER – Putin's war on hunger is part of his mass starvation strategy. Continue reading …

TIM GRAHAM – Biden's age will be a big problem in 2024. Democrats can run but they can’t hide. Continue reading …

NEWT GINGRICH - Want to win, Republicans? Here’s a blueprint for success in 2024. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

ROYALLY FLUSHED – Where Prince Harry was spotted without Meghan Markle. Continue reading …

‘SECRETS OF PENTHOUSE’ – Hugh Hefner's son reveals truth behind the magazine. Continue reading …

‘TAKEN’ WITH NEESON – Actor’s new hero role latest in storied career marked by love and loss. Continue reading …

TERRIFYING TECH – Criminal enterprise flaunts AI in terrifying 'fraud-for-hire' commercial meant for dark web. Continue reading …

IN BROAD DAYLIGHT: Man rips package right out of delivery driver's hands near Richmond, Virginia. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Hunter Biden's texts to sister reveal damning evidence against Joe: Matt Whitaker. See video …

WATCH: Biden's border crisis a result of his terrible policy choices: Ron Vitiello. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.