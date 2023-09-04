Prince Harry spotted without Meghan Markle as he cozies up to A-list stars at Messi soccer game

Prince Harry chatted up Hollywood's elite while attending Sunday's Inter Miami CF soccer game featuring World Cup champion Lionel Messi.

Harry appeared at the game without his wife Meghan Markle, days after the royal couple showed up at Beyoncé's Sept. 1 concert at SoFi Stadium.

For the occasion, Harry wore a black suit and at one point was spotted hanging out with Will Ferrell.

Other celebrities who attended Sunday's game against Los Angeles FC included Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Sudeikis, Mario Lopez and rapper Tyga. Gomez and Tyga were joined by Owen Wilson in the 1800 Tequila Field Suite 10.

David Beckham, who is a co-owner of Inter Miami, spoke to the crowd ahead of the game and praised the team's star – Lionel Messi.

"Ten years ago, I started my journey to build a new MLS team. I said then, I dreamt of bringing the best players in the world to South Florida and to the great city of Miami," he said, according to ESPN. "Players who shared our ambition to grow soccer in this country... We are so happy that you are all here to celebrate this incredible moment."

"So please forgive me for feeling a little bit emotional tonight," he added. "It truly is a dream come true to welcome Lionel Messi to Inter Miami ... Bienvenido a La Familia."

Prince Harry looked joyful at Sunday's game while he appeared more solemn in photos from the Beyoncé Renaissance tour. The two enjoyed the concert as royal experts speculated that Markle is "distancing herself" from the Duke of Sussex professionally.

"There were clear signs of a professional separation when WME announced that they were only signing Meghan Markle," Kinsey Schofield of the "To Di for Daily" podcast told Fox News Digital. "Then the ‘Heart of Invictus’ trailer was released, and we discovered that Prince Harry was the executive producer — without Meghan.

"I certainly think that Meghan has counsel in her ear telling her that she is better off without Prince Harry and the royal drama — professionally — but Meghan was a working actor before Harry. She was not a celebrity or a household name. We loved and accepted Meghan because we have loved Prince Harry since he was a little boy."

"He elevated her, and I think people will be much more forgiving of him before they will forgive her."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.