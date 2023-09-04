Expand / Collapse search
First Family

First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19 for second time

First lady is double-vaccinated, twice boosted

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published | Updated
Biden admin to encourage Americans to get new COVID-19 vaccine Video

Biden admin to encourage Americans to get new COVID-19 vaccine

The Biden administration will encourage Americans to get the new COVID-19 vaccine, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from her office on Monday. President Biden tested negative for the virus.

"This evening, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19," the statement reads. "She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms. She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware."

Jill Biden speaks while wearing a face mask

US first lady Jill Biden speaks during a panel on cancer during a visit to the Mays Cancer Center, February 23, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas.  (Photo by SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images)

Jill Biden speaking at an event

First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID, according to a statement from her office on Monday. (AP Photo / Andrew Harnik / File)

The first lady is double-vaccinated, twice boosted, according to a statement from her communications director last year.

The last time the 72-year-old tested positive for the virus was in August 2022. At the time, she was staying at a private residence in South Carolina.

"Following the First Lady's positive test for COVID-19, President Biden was administered a COVID test this evening," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. "The President tested negative. The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms."

The announcement comes amid rising COVID cases and hospitalizations throughout the country as several hospital systems have reinstated mask-wearing requirements for patients and staff.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

