Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

East Palestine residents grill Biden for not yet visiting site of major train derailment: ‘We’re not OK'

One resident told Fox News she doesn't 'care if Biden comes'

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Published
close
East Palestine residents react to Biden’s ‘busy schedule’ comment: ‘We’re not okay’ Video

East Palestine residents react to Biden’s ‘busy schedule’ comment: ‘We’re not okay’

East Palestine, Ohio residents sound off on the Biden administration after the president said he is too ‘busy’ to visit their town after the catastrophic train crash.

Several East Palestine residents spoke out against the recent answer President Biden gave for having not yet visited the site of a massive train derailment that occurred in East Palestine, Ohio, in February. 

Local residents Courtney Miller, DJ Yokley and Jami Wallace spoke with "FOX & Friends" guest host Dr. Nicole Saphier about the struggles they’ve endured since the disaster that spewed toxic chemicals and caused health and environmental concerns.

They also grilled Biden for claiming he had to put off visiting the area due to his busy schedule. 

HOUSE REPUBLICAN LEADERS WANT TO LAUNCH BIDEN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY NEXT MONTH, SOURCES SAY

Ohio residents on Fox News Channel

Three East Palestine, Ohio, residents decried President Biden for not having visited the site of a major train derailment in their town. (Screenshot/Fox News)

While in Florida on Saturday surveying the damage from Hurricane Idalia, Biden told the press: "I haven't had the occasion to go to East Palestine. There's a lot going on here, and I just haven't been able to break."

"I was thinking whether I'd go to East Palestine this week, but I then was reminded I've got to go literally around the world. I'm going from Washington to India to Vietnam," he added. "And so it's going to be awhile, but we're making sure that East Palestine has what they need materially in order to deal with their problems."

Poking holes in Biden’s excuse, Saphier told her guests that Biden has spent much of his presidency on vacation.

"I still have yet to take my kids into East Palestine — I'm still fearful of what it’s going to cause," Miller told Saphier about her situation. 

She added that most of the people she knows in the area have "ended up sick," and mentioned she’s been staying in a motel near the town since the derailment.

"I just still don’t feel comfortable," she continued. "And I don’t want to take my kids into something that obviously Biden doesn’t even want to show up [at]."

CCP-BACKED TECH COMPANIES ARE POISED TO CASH IN ON BIDEN'S CLIMATE BILL, NATIONAL SECURITY EXPERTS WARN

East Palestine Ohio train derailment cleanup

Workers are seen on Feb. 21 cleaning up derailed train cars in East Palestine, Ohio, following the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern freight train derailment.  (AP/Matt Freed)

Saphier asked Yokley to weigh in on Biden’s vacation time.

"I guess it’s tough, right? To be on vacation all that time and be that busy," he said. "I don't think any American actively wants to root against the president. I think that's like rooting against your favorite football team because you don't like the quarterback… "

"This guy has actively not shown any compassion or moral value to anything. Emotionally, physically, he hasn’t shown up, and there’s been no help for us economically or with our residents." 

He continued: "It’s really frustrating to see him go and say he’s too busy for people that literally put him in the office."

Wallace, president for the Unity Council for the East Palestine Train Derailment, told Saphier she just wants "to see federal support come into East Palestine." 

"Everyone is focused on the economic recovery, the businesses, putting in a new park, but nobody is focused on the residents," she said. "We are here. We are still sick. We do have unmet needs."

Wallace added that she doesn't care if Biden decides to visit because he has already "insulted" the community. 

"This is about human lives. At this point, I don’t even care if Biden comes. He’s already insulted us. If he comes now, it will only be because he feels forced to come, which is not going to be genuine," she said. "Just get us federal support. Get us help. We’re not OK." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media

Biden not visiting East Palestine 'a missed opportunity,' says Robert Charles Video

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 